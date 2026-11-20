Trump Calls US, Russia, China Most Powerful Nations in World Technologically
18:29 GMT 20.11.2026 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 20.11.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday described the United States, Russia and China as the world's most advanced nations in terms of technology.
"Three of the most important and powerful nations in the world, technologically, especially technologically, the strongest by far in the world," Trump said at a briefing.
The called the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping one of the most momentous international summits in many years.
"We had one of the most momentous international summits in many years. That was the first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China," Trump told reporters.
He added that the US is safe due to his good relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"I have fantastic relationships with Putin … I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That's a good thing, and our country is safe because of that," Trump told reporters.
He emphasized that the United States will not allow nuclear weapons to destroy the world, "because there can be no winners."
"For the first time ever, China agreed to conduct trilateral discussions on reducing nuclear risks," the US president added.
Donald Trump said that he had also talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
He added that during his trilateral meeting a lot of time has been spent on discussing the Ukraine conflict.
"We're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done," Trump told the press.
The US President emphasized that he did not want to discuss security guarantees for Kiev before a deal was reached.
"I don't want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first," he stated.
Trump also commented on the economic outcomes of the APEC summit, claiming that a "very comprehensive deal" has been reached with China that is going to turn around to be very, very good for both countries."