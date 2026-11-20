https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/us-to-continue-squeezing-irgc-until-iran-ready-to-stick-to-deal---bessent-1125124520.html
US to Continue Squeezing IRGC Until Iran Ready to Stick to Deal - Bessent
US to Continue Squeezing IRGC Until Iran Ready to Stick to Deal - Bessent
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States will keep pressuring Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps economically to make it conclude a deal, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent sad in Friday.
2026-11-20T17:47+0000
2026-11-20T17:47+0000
2026-11-20T17:47+0000
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He also mentioned that he currently lives on the military base. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Todd Blanche have also reportedly moved to protected housing and military facilities due to alleged Iran-related threats. "Life on the military base is good," Bessent noted. In late August, Bessent outlined an isolation campaign targeting Iran and countries supporting it. The measures seek to block every potential source of revenue that funds Tehran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. There is currently a pause in the conflict, but it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/trump-sees-no-need-for-deal-with-iran-prefers-applying-economic-pressure--bessent-1125069740.html
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US to Continue Squeezing IRGC Until Iran Ready to Stick to Deal - Bessent
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States will keep pressuring Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps economically to make it conclude a deal, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent sad in Friday.
"We're going to continue squeezing the IRGC until they are ready to stick to a deal," Bessent told CNBC.
He also mentioned that he currently lives on the military base. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Todd Blanche have also reportedly moved to protected housing and military facilities due to alleged Iran-related threats.
"Life on the military base is good," Bessent noted.
In late August, Bessent outlined an isolation campaign targeting Iran and countries supporting it. The measures seek to block every potential source of revenue that funds Tehran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. There is currently a pause in the conflict, but it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.