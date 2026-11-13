https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/trump-sees-no-need-for-deal-with-iran-prefers-applying-economic-pressure--bessent-1125069740.html
Trump Sees No Need for Deal With Iran, Prefers Applying Economic Pressure – Bessent
Trump Sees No Need for Deal With Iran, Prefers Applying Economic Pressure – Bessent
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump does not see the need for a peace settlement with Iran and prefers applying economic pressure on Tehran, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
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"President Trump does not think we need a deal, and we will just keep squeezing them,” Bessent told CNBC On Thursday, Trump claimed the United States does not need a peace agreement with the Islamic Republic. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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Trump Sees No Need for Deal With Iran, Prefers Applying Economic Pressure – Bessent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump does not see the need for a peace settlement with Iran and prefers applying economic pressure on Tehran, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
"President Trump does not think we need a deal, and we will just keep squeezing them,” Bessent told CNBC
On Thursday, Trump claimed the United States does not need a peace agreement with the Islamic Republic.
On February 28, the United States and Israel
began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.