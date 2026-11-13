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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Trump Sees No Need for Deal With Iran, Prefers Applying Economic Pressure – Bessent
Trump Sees No Need for Deal With Iran, Prefers Applying Economic Pressure – Bessent
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump does not see the need for a peace settlement with Iran and prefers applying economic pressure on Tehran, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
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"President Trump does not think we need a deal, and we will just keep squeezing them,” Bessent told CNBC On Thursday, Trump claimed the United States does not need a peace agreement with the Islamic Republic. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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Trump Sees No Need for Deal With Iran, Prefers Applying Economic Pressure – Bessent

15:16 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump signs an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump does not see the need for a peace settlement with Iran and prefers applying economic pressure on Tehran, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday.
"President Trump does not think we need a deal, and we will just keep squeezing them,” Bessent told CNBC
On Thursday, Trump claimed the United States does not need a peace agreement with the Islamic Republic.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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