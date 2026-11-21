International Kostomarov Forum Concludes in Moscow
09:44 GMT 21.11.2026 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 21.11.2026)
© Photo : Press Service of the Pushkin State Russian Language InstituteInternational Kostomarov Forum Concludes in Moscow
© Photo : Press Service of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute
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The Sixth Kostomarov Forum, which has become the largest international platform dedicated to expert Russian language teaching, has finished in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
According to the organizers, the forum brought together more than 9,000 participants from 129 countries, including nations in Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Attendees included specialists in Russian studies and teaching Russian as a foreign language, researchers, educators, government officials, representatives of public organizations, and cultural figures.
The forum featured extensive discussions on the Russian language, its role in public life both in Russia and abroad, and how its use is evolving amid the information revolution and technological advances of recent years.
"Over these three days, through the joint efforts of Russian language specialists from around the world, we were able to discuss plans for developing the system of teaching Russian as a foreign language. These ideas will also form the basis of the Pushkin Institute's future work as a unified scientific and methodological center for teaching and promoting Russian abroad. This initiative was proposed at a meeting of the Presidential Council for the Implementation of State Policy on Supporting the Russian Language and the Languages of the Peoples of Russia. This is a major responsibility and a significant undertaking for the Institute. We recognize that we can accomplish these goals only by working together, in cooperation with leading centers for Russian studies and specialists in the field," emphasized Nikita Gusev, rector of the Pushkin Institute.
For the first time in the forum's history, the program introduced formats combining traditional teaching methods with modern educational approaches. These included the experimental neuroeducation session "Sparking Interest in Russian: The Brain at Work" and the marathon "The Future of Language Teaching Methodology." Special attention was also given to the role of artificial intelligence in teaching Russian as a foreign language.
According to Ruben Dario Florez Arcila, director of the Leo Tolstoy Institute of Culture in Bogota, the forum served as a cultural bridge connecting Russian language specialists.
"The forum was extremely rich in content. Above all, it provided an opportunity to learn about new methods of teaching Russian as a foreign language. We are now facing the challenge of artificial intelligence, and I believe we should embrace it as a tool for teaching and promoting Russian. After all, teaching Russian as a foreign language requires specialized approaches. Teaching Russian in countries of the East is one thing; teaching it to native Spanish speakers is another. Both Russian and Spanish are Indo-European languages, and they share similar lexical origins, but their phonetics differ. That is why it was particularly interesting to hear different perspectives and become familiar with various approaches to teaching Russian as a foreign language," he said.
The Sixth Kostomarov Forum took place from November 18 to 20. Held annually since 2021, the event honors the scholarly and educational legacy of Vitaly Kostomarov (1930–2020), the founder, first rector, and president of the Pushkin Institute.
The Kostomarov Forum is held under the auspices of the Russian Federation's Commission for UNESCO, with support from the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature.