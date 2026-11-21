https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/russia-actively-assists-africa-in-protecting-public-health---putin-1125129119.html
Russia Actively Assists Africa in Protecting Public Health - Putin
Russia Actively Assists Africa in Protecting Public Health - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent greetings to participants, organizers, and guests of the International Conference on Public Health in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, highlighting Russia's contribution to public health resilience in Africa.
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"The Russian Federation has traditionally rendered active assistance to African partners in public health matters, while the results of the recent third Russia-Africa summit offer opportunities to ramp up efforts in this area. Particularly close cooperation has been built in fighting epidemic diseases within the framework of the relevant comprehensive cooperation programme, which has been extended until 2029," the message read. Joint research and practical exercises are conducted on a regular basis, Putin added. Russia sends specialists, mobile laboratories, medicines, and diagnostic and preventive equipment to Africa to help combat outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases in Africa. Around 10,000 students from nearly all African countries are enrolled in medical programs at Russian universities, Putin said. Many of them are interns at leading Russian clinics and regularly take part in research activities, the president added.
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vladimir putin, russia, south africa, central africa, health
vladimir putin, russia, south africa, central africa, health
Russia Actively Assists Africa in Protecting Public Health - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent greetings to participants, organizers, and guests of the International Conference on Public Health in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, highlighting Russia's contribution to public health resilience in Africa.
"The Russian Federation has traditionally rendered active assistance to African partners in public health matters, while the results of the recent third Russia-Africa summit offer opportunities to ramp up efforts in this area. Particularly close cooperation has been built in fighting epidemic diseases within the framework of the relevant comprehensive cooperation programme, which has been extended until 2029," the message read.
Joint research and practical exercises are conducted on a regular basis, Putin added. Russia sends specialists, mobile laboratories, medicines, and diagnostic and preventive equipment to Africa to help combat outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases in Africa.
Around 10,000 students from nearly all African countries
are enrolled in medical programs at Russian universities, Putin said. Many of them are interns at leading Russian clinics and regularly take part in research activities, the president added.