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Trump Says Not Thinking About Change of Gov't in Iran
Trump Says Not Thinking About Change of Gov't in Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was not thinking about a change of power in Iran.
2026-11-21T15:40+0000
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2026-11-21T16:08+0000
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"I never cared too much about the regime. Some people said regime change, but explain what that means," Trump told Fox News. The US president added that he has "taken out two regimes already."Trump said that a future deal with Iran has to be permanent and prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon under any administration in Washington.On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.
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Trump Says Not Thinking About Change of Gov't in Iran
15:40 GMT 21.11.2026 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 21.11.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was not thinking about a change of power in Iran.
"I never cared too much about the regime. Some people said regime change, but explain what that means," Trump told Fox News.
The US president
added that he has "taken out two regimes already."
Trump said that a future deal with Iran has to be permanent and prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon under any administration in Washington.
"What I'm doing is I'm going to make it so that if we have an incompetent president in four years or 15 years or 20 years, I'm gonna make a deal that is gonna be permanent. I'm not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.