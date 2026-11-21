https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/ukraine-went-from-industrial-powerhouse-to-depopulation-and-collapse--putin-1125125239.html
Ukraine Went From Industrial Powerhouse to Depopulation and Collapse — Putin
Ukraine Went From Industrial Powerhouse to Depopulation and Collapse — Putin
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s depopulation and deindustrialization began after the collapse of the Soviet Union, long before Russia’s recent retaliatory missile strikes. He made the remarks in an Emir Kusturica documentary marking Patriarch Kirill’s 80th birthday.
2026-11-21T04:07+0000
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“Because power in Ukraine was seized not by patriots of Ukraine, but by nationalists. Patriots love their country, while nationalists hate other peoples. That is the difference. But you cannot go far on hatred of other peoples,” the president explained.Putin urged Ukrainians to think about their children’s future and “be together,” joining efforts toward common goals.He stressed that he was calling for unity “in the broadest sense of the word,” and that this does not necessarily mean living within a single state.
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Ukraine Went From Industrial Powerhouse to Depopulation and Collapse — Putin
President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s depopulation and deindustrialization began after the collapse of the Soviet Union, long before Russia’s recent retaliatory missile strikes. He made the remarks in an Emir Kusturica documentary marking Patriarch Kirill’s 80th birthday.
“Because power in Ukraine was seized not by patriots of Ukraine, but by nationalists. Patriots love their country, while nationalists hate other peoples. That is the difference. But you cannot go far on hatred of other peoples,” the president explained.
Putin urged Ukrainians to think about their children’s future and “be together,” joining efforts toward common goals.
He stressed that he was calling for unity “in the broadest sense of the word,” and that this does not necessarily mean living within a single state.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT