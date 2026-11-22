https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/fusion-power-within-reach-by-the-2050s-says-russias-nuclear-chief--1125130522.html
Fusion Power Within Reach by the 2050s, Says Russia’s Nuclear Chief
Fusion Power Within Reach by the 2050s, Says Russia’s Nuclear Chief
Sputnik International
By the mid-21st century, thermonuclear fusion could be used in industry as an energy source, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
2026-11-22T08:28+0000
2026-11-22T08:28+0000
2026-11-22T08:28+0000
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Scientists are currently developing a lithium barrier for the first wall of a tokamak with reactor technology, he noted, adding that this barrier should keep the plasma inside the reactor.The project draws on findings from work carried out within the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Likhachev noted. It brings together 50 scientific organizations from Russia, China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea, and the US. The scientists’ main goal is to prove that thermonuclear fusion can become a powerful, practically inexhaustible source of clean energy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/rosatom-discussing-cooperation-in-peaceful-use-of-nuclear-energy-with-us---ceo-1124971257.html
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science & tech, russia, rosatom, alexei likhachev, international thermonuclear experimental reactor (iter)
science & tech, russia, rosatom, alexei likhachev, international thermonuclear experimental reactor (iter)
Fusion Power Within Reach by the 2050s, Says Russia’s Nuclear Chief
By the mid-21st century, thermonuclear fusion could be used in industry as an energy source, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
Scientists are currently developing a lithium barrier for the first wall of a tokamak with reactor technology, he noted, adding that this barrier should keep the plasma inside the reactor.
The project draws on findings from work carried out within the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Likhachev noted. It brings together 50 scientific organizations from Russia, China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea, and the US. The scientists’ main goal is to prove that thermonuclear fusion can become a powerful, practically inexhaustible source of clean energy.