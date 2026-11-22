https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/heavy-losses-push-european-mercenaries-out-of-ukraine---alaudinov-1125129639.html
Heavy Losses Push European Mercenaries Out of Ukraine - Alaudinov
Heavy Losses Push European Mercenaries Out of Ukraine - Alaudinov
Sputnik International
Mercenaries know that Ukrainian commanders treat them in an inhumane manner, which changes their minds about whether they should join Ukrainian military formations," Alaudinov said.
2026-11-22T04:56+0000
2026-11-22T04:56+0000
2026-11-22T04:56+0000
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Another reason is the fact that foreign mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian military’s side “are suffering very heavy losses” and that they no longer enjoy the authority and privileges they once had, Alaudinov stressed.The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that the Zelensky regime uses foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," and that the Russian military will continue eliminating them across Ukraine.
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Heavy Losses Push European Mercenaries Out of Ukraine - Alaudinov
Some European countries are now recruiting their citizens to expand their own armed forces, which is one of the reasons for the declining number of European mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, Apti Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Directorate and Akhmat Special Forces commander, told Sputnik.
Another reason is the fact that foreign mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian military’s side “are suffering very heavy losses” and that they no longer enjoy the authority and privileges they once had, Alaudinov stressed.
" There are now fewer people from European countries willing to go to war against Russia. […] They know that Ukrainian commanders treat them in an inhumane manner, which changes their minds about whether they should join Ukrainian military formations," he added.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly stated that the Zelensky regime uses foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," and that the Russian military will continue eliminating them across Ukraine.