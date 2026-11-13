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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Over 4,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Investigative Committee
Over 4,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Investigative Committee
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The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday that it had data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries fighting for Ukraine.
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"The investigators received data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries participating in the armed conflict," the statement read. Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin held an operational meeting in the city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic, with a task force investigating the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military against Russian civilians and military servicepeople. Russia has placed 1,002 foreign mercenaries who fought against civilians in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Russian military personnel on an international wanted list. Criminal cases have been opened against 323 of them, with sentences on 284 mercenaries being passed.
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Over 4,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Investigative Committee

09:32 GMT 13.11.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankA vehicle of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday that it had data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries fighting for Ukraine.
"The investigators received data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries participating in the armed conflict," the statement read.
Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin held an operational meeting in the city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic, with a task force investigating the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military against Russian civilians and military servicepeople.
Russia has placed 1,002 foreign mercenaries who fought against civilians in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Russian military personnel on an international wanted list. Criminal cases have been opened against 323 of them, with sentences on 284 mercenaries being passed.
Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
7,000 Foreign Mercenaries Shore Up Ukraine’s Military Ranks - Study
30 August, 09:39 GMT
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