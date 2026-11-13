https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/over-4000-foreign-mercenaries-fighting-for-ukraine---russian-investigative-committee-1125066924.html
Over 4,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Investigative Committee
Over 4,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Investigative Committee
Sputnik International
The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday that it had data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries fighting for Ukraine.
2026-11-13T09:32+0000
2026-11-13T09:32+0000
2026-11-13T09:32+0000
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"The investigators received data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries participating in the armed conflict," the statement read. Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin held an operational meeting in the city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic, with a task force investigating the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military against Russian civilians and military servicepeople. Russia has placed 1,002 foreign mercenaries who fought against civilians in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Russian military personnel on an international wanted list. Criminal cases have been opened against 323 of them, with sentences on 284 mercenaries being passed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/7000-foreign-mercenaries-shore-up-ukraines-military-ranks---study-1124647152.html
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alexander bastrykin, russia, ukraine, mariupol, russian investigative committee
alexander bastrykin, russia, ukraine, mariupol, russian investigative committee
Over 4,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Investigative Committee
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday that it had data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries fighting for Ukraine.
"The investigators received data on more than 4,000 mercenaries from over 70 countries participating in the armed conflict," the statement read.
Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin held an operational meeting in the city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic
, with a task force investigating the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military against Russian civilians and military servicepeople.
Russia has placed 1,002 foreign mercenaries who fought against civilians in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Russian military personnel on an international wanted list. Criminal cases have been opened against 323 of them, with sentences on 284 mercenaries being passed.