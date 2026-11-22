https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/iran-launches-legal-action-against-us-over-deadly-minab-school-strike---report-1125131300.html
Iran Launches Legal Action Against US Over Deadly Minab School Strike - Report
Iran Launches Legal Action Against US Over Deadly Minab School Strike - Report
Sputnik International
Tehran has initiated legal proceedings in the United States and four European countries over the February 28 missile strike on an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, which killed 168 people, including 123 children aged 7–12, Press TV reported.
2026-11-22T15:16+0000
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2026-11-22T15:16+0000
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Iranian Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said evidence had been submitted to courts in all five countries, with some lawsuits already filed and others still being registered. Ansari added that Tehran was also considering taking the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and pursuing legal action over other US-Israeli strikes on Iranian civilians and infrastructure.In September, a UN fact-finding mission found reasonable grounds to believe that the US carried out the Minab school strike and committed a war crime, citing the failure to take feasible precautions to verify the target’s military status.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/pentagon-yet-to-launch-final-phase-of-probe-into-deadly-strike-on-irans-minab---reports-1124455931.html
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iran, tehran, the united nations (un), court, children, strike, missile strike
Iran Launches Legal Action Against US Over Deadly Minab School Strike - Report
Tehran has initiated legal proceedings in the United States and four European countries over the February 28 missile strike on an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, which killed 168 people, including 123 children aged 7–12, Press TV reported.
Iranian Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said evidence had been submitted to courts in all five countries, with some lawsuits already filed and others still being registered.
Ansari added that Tehran was also considering taking the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and pursuing legal action over other US-Israeli strikes on Iranian civilians and infrastructure.
In September, a UN fact-finding mission found reasonable grounds to believe that the US carried out the Minab school
strike and committed a war crime, citing the failure to take feasible precautions to verify the target’s military status.