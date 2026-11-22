https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/pentagon-limits-congressional-oversight-of-iran-war--report-1125131542.html
Pentagon Limits Congressional Oversight of Iran War – Report
Pentagon Limits Congressional Oversight of Iran War – Report
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has blocked members of Congress from visiting US military facilities in the Middle East and limited the release of information about the conflict with Iran, US media reported, citing officials and an internal memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
2026-11-22T18:58+0000
2026-11-22T18:58+0000
2026-11-22T18:58+0000
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According to a March 3 memo, Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to stop supporting lawmakers’ trips to the Middle East without his personal approval. Military officials also restricted information provided to government watchdogs and repeatedly rejected media requests for details, citing operational security.In October, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator Joni Ernst were denied access to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where Murphy had sought to assess damage from Iranian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/iran-launches-legal-action-against-us-over-deadly-minab-school-strike---report-1125131300.html
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Pentagon Limits Congressional Oversight of Iran War – Report
The Pentagon has blocked members of Congress from visiting US military facilities in the Middle East and limited the release of information about the conflict with Iran, US media reported, citing officials and an internal memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
According to a March 3 memo, Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to stop supporting lawmakers’ trips to the Middle East without his personal approval. Military officials also restricted information provided to government watchdogs and repeatedly rejected media requests for details, citing operational security.
In October, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator Joni Ernst were denied access to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where Murphy had sought to assess damage from Iranian strikes.