https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/runaway-fiber-optic-prices-tighten-screws-on-ukraines-drone-production-1125129980.html
Runaway Fiber-Optic Prices Tighten Screws on Ukraine’s Drone Production
Runaway Fiber-Optic Prices Tighten Screws on Ukraine’s Drone Production
Sputnik International
The price hike has reportedly complicated drone production in Ukraine, as procurement of fiber-optic cable by Ukrainian drone manufacturers is fragmented among hundreds of companies and intermediaries.
2026-11-22T06:39+0000
2026-11-22T06:39+0000
2026-11-22T06:39+0000
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The price hike has reportedly complicated drone production in Ukraine, as procurement of fiber-optic cable by Ukrainian drone manufacturers is fragmented among hundreds of companies and intermediaries, making it difficult to secure supplies.As a result, many drone manufacturers are opting to switch to wireless systems and $300 Starlink terminals, he added.On November 14, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been unable to access Starshield—the military version of Starlink—for five consecutive days, following similar complaints from Kiev in October.In response, Elon Musk stated at the time that Starlink was intended solely for defensive purposes, while Starshield was controlled by the US government—with any access restrictions ultimately decided by the White House.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/starlink-slowdown-leaves-ukraines-interceptor-drones-shooting-blind---analyst-1124885933.html
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ukraine, price hikes, production, drones, armed forces, volodymyr zelensky, elon musk, government
ukraine, price hikes, production, drones, armed forces, volodymyr zelensky, elon musk, government
Runaway Fiber-Optic Prices Tighten Screws on Ukraine’s Drone Production
Since this spring, the price of fiber-optic cable used in manufacturing jam-proof fiber-optic drones has soared from roughly $4 to $30 per kilometer, the Financial Times reports.
The price hike has reportedly complicated drone production in Ukraine, as procurement of fiber-optic cable by Ukrainian drone manufacturers is fragmented among hundreds of companies and intermediaries, making it difficult to secure supplies.
Surging costs are therefore beginning to erode the economic viability of fiber-optic drones, given that the fiber alone could cost close to $1,000 for a drone with a 30-kilometre range, Oleksandr Yakovenko, founder of the Ukrainian drone manufacturer TAF Industries, said.
As a result, many drone manufacturers are opting to switch to wireless systems and $300 Starlink terminals, he added.
On November 14, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been unable to access Starshield—the military version of Starlink—for five consecutive days, following similar complaints from Kiev in October.
In response, Elon Musk stated at the time that Starlink was intended solely for defensive purposes, while Starshield was controlled by the US government—with any access restrictions ultimately decided by the White House.