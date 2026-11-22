https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/russian-drones-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-port-infrastructure-overnight-1125129869.html
Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Overnight
Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian army has carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities, port infrastructure and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
2026-11-22T05:53+0000
2026-11-22T05:53+0000
2026-11-22T05:54+0000
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The following targets were hit:*The 330 kV Pravoberezhnaya power plant in Zaporozhye, which supplies electricity to Ukraine's military industry enterprises* In the port of Kiliya, Odessa region — port infrastructure facilities used to deliver military equipment and cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces* In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was hit while transiting at sea north-east of Odessa
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Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Energy and Port Infrastructure Overnight
05:53 GMT 22.11.2026 (Updated: 05:54 GMT 22.11.2026)
The Russian army has carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities, port infrastructure and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
The following targets were hit:
*The 330 kV Pravoberezhnaya power plant in Zaporozhye, which supplies electricity to Ukraine's military industry enterprises
* In the port of Kiliya, Odessa region — port infrastructure facilities used to deliver military equipment and cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces
* In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian army was hit while transiting at sea north-east of Odessa