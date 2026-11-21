https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/russian-forces-hit-meeting-site-of-senior-ukrainian-military-brass-1125128445.html
Russian Forces Hit Meeting Site of Senior Ukrainian Military Brass
Russian Forces Hit Meeting Site of Senior Ukrainian Military Brass
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a location where senior Ukrainian military officials were holding a meeting, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-11-21T12:57+0000
2026-11-21T12:57+0000
2026-11-21T12:57+0000
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“Operational-tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery units struck a meeting site of senior Ukrainian Armed Forces officials and representatives of the military-industrial complex, including foreign representatives,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.The strikes also targeted:In response to Ukrainian attacks, the Russian military has been targeting decision-making centers, defense industry facilities, and warehouses used by Ukrainian forces in cooperation with NATO specialists.Russian forces are employing attack drones and long-range precision weapons that, according to the Russian military, are capable of destroying targets anywhere in Ukraine.
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russian armed forces, ukraine, russia, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
Russian Forces Hit Meeting Site of Senior Ukrainian Military Brass
Russian forces struck a location where senior Ukrainian military officials were holding a meeting, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
“Operational-tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery units struck a meeting site of senior Ukrainian Armed Forces officials and representatives of the military-industrial complex, including foreign representatives,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.
The strikes also targeted:
Energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support Ukrainian military operations
Temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas
Drone and unmanned surface vessel production and storage facilities
In response to Ukrainian attacks, the Russian military
has been targeting decision-making centers, defense industry facilities, and warehouses used by Ukrainian forces in cooperation with NATO specialists.
Russian forces are employing attack drones and long-range precision weapons that, according to the Russian military, are capable of destroying targets anywhere in Ukraine.