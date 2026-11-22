https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/russian-scientists-develop-a-drug-that-targets-antibiotic-resistant-bacteria-1125131143.html
Russian Scientists Develop Drug That Targets Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Russian Scientists Develop Drug That Targets Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Sputnik International
Specialists at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have developed an agent against antibiotic-resistant strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae.
2026-11-22T11:46+0000
2026-11-22T11:46+0000
2026-11-22T12:04+0000
russia
science & tech
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
drug-resistant bacteria
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081331417_0:177:3073:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_0b2574fc636b04f887170a0d2463ee8d.jpg
The development offers a way to counter resistance, since the danger comes not from the bacterium itself but from its strains that withstand standard treatment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/fusion-power-within-reach-by-the-2050s-says-russias-nuclear-chief--1125130522.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081331417_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e8d801880544a7a98627ff1a7ea9d66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
science & tech, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, drug-resistant bacteria
science & tech, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology, drug-resistant bacteria
Russian Scientists Develop Drug That Targets Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
11:46 GMT 22.11.2026 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 22.11.2026)
Specialists at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology have developed an agent against antibiotic-resistant strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae.
The drug works differently from conventional antibiotics by blocking the bacteria's ability to produce toxins, move, invade cells, and form biofilms, rather than killing them outright.
Klebsiella pneumoniae can cause severe pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and urinary tract infections, with fatality rates reaching 40% to 70%.
In the EU, bloodstream infections caused by this bacterium rose 72% between 2019 and 2025, medical data shows.
The development offers a way to counter resistance, since the danger comes not from the bacterium itself but from its strains that withstand standard treatment.