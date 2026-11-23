https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/china-transforms-argentinas-farm-waste-into-clean-energy-win-1125132923.html
China Transforms Argentina’s Farm Waste Into Clean-Energy Win
China Transforms Argentina’s Farm Waste Into Clean-Energy Win
Sputnik International
China holds nearly 70% of the world’s patents for converting agricultural waste into energy and valuable by-products, the South China Morning Post reports.
2026-11-23T08:57+0000
2026-11-23T08:57+0000
2026-11-23T08:57+0000
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China holds nearly 70% of the world’s patents for converting agricultural waste into energy and valuable by-products, the South China Morning Post reports.The process also produces nutrient-rich digestate, which Argentine researchers are turning into biofertilizer pellets to reduce dependence on conventional nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers.The partnership could serve as a model for broader cooperation across Latin America, with plans to involve institutions in Mexico and Bolivia and to bring affordable clean-energy solutions to rural communities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/china-overtakes-world-in-energy-while-building-new-hybrid-power-system---rosneft-ceo-1123173146.html
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china, argentina, deal, partnership, crops, fuel, energy, waste
China Transforms Argentina’s Farm Waste Into Clean-Energy Win
China’s Biogas Institute and Argentina’s National Institute of Agricultural Technology have signed a three-year partnership deal that will focus on transferring technology, developing low-cost biogas reactors and adapting them for small farmers and cooperatives, the SCMP reports.
China holds nearly 70% of the world’s patents for converting agricultural waste into energy and valuable by-products, the South China Morning Post reports.
The technology uses anaerobic digestion to convert crop residues and animal manure into biogas, which can generate electricity or be upgraded into biomethane for gas networks and vehicle fuel.
25 November 2025, 08:49 GMT
The process also produces nutrient-rich digestate, which Argentine researchers are turning into biofertilizer pellets to reduce dependence on conventional nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers.
The partnership could serve as a model for broader cooperation across Latin America, with plans to involve institutions in Mexico and Bolivia and to bring affordable clean-energy solutions to rural communities.