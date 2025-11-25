https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/china-overtakes-world-in-energy-while-building-new-hybrid-power-system---rosneft-ceo-1123173146.html
China is moving toward building a new-type energy system that combines traditional and alternative sources, said Igor Sechin, Executive Secretary of the Presidential Commission on Energy Strategy and CEO of Rosneft, at the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum.
According to him, China's electricity generation is now more than twice that of the United States—a complete reversal of the situation 20 years ago. Sechin noted that China accounts for one-third of global energy-sector investment, with about $900 billion expected this year. This will be 30% more than all of North America combined and more than 1.5 times Europe's investment.He added that China's rapid technological progress and unprecedented pace of electrification have made it the world's largest energy consumer.
China Overtakes World in Energy While Building New Hybrid Power System - Rosneft CEO
08:49 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 26.11.2025)
