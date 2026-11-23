https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russia-continues-supplying-food-to-160-countries-despite-challenges---mission-to-un-1125137490.html
Russia Continues Supplying Food to 160 Countries, Despite Challenges - Mission to UN
Russia Continues Supplying Food to 160 Countries, Despite Challenges - Mission to UN
Sputnik International
Russia continues to fulfill its obligations to foreign partners and supply agricultural raw materials and food to 160 countries around the world, despite all economic, logistical, and geopolitical challenges, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said.
2026-11-23T18:26+0000
2026-11-23T18:26+0000
2026-11-23T18:26+0000
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Russia has never avoided substantive dialogue on promoting global food security and is ready to help address any potential grain shortages, including through alternative supply routes, she said. The diplomat stressed that Russia is simultaneously providing assistance to states in need and helping to strengthen their agricultural potential, in particular through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and will continue this work based on the outcomes of the third Russia-Africa summit, which took place in October.
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the united nations (un), world food programme (wfp), food supplies, russia, agriculture, fao
the united nations (un), world food programme (wfp), food supplies, russia, agriculture, fao
Russia Continues Supplying Food to 160 Countries, Despite Challenges - Mission to UN
Russia continues to fulfill its obligations to foreign partners and supply agricultural raw materials and food to 160 countries around the world, despite all economic, logistical, and geopolitical challenges, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said.
Russia has never avoided substantive dialogue on promoting global food security and is ready to help address any potential grain shortages, including through alternative supply routes, she said.
The diplomat stressed that Russia is simultaneously providing assistance to states in need and helping to strengthen their agricultural potential, in particular through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and will continue this work based on the outcomes of the third Russia-Africa summit, which took place in October.