https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russia-pounds-energy-facilities-logistics-and-port-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1125132377.html
Russia Pounds Energy Facilities, Logistics and Port Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russia Pounds Energy Facilities, Logistics and Port Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
Russian troops hit a 330 kV electrical substation in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, supplying power to Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.
2026-11-23T05:47+0000
2026-11-23T05:47+0000
2026-11-23T05:47+0000
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Russian troops hit a 330 kV electrical substation in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, supplying power to Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.Another target was a cargo ship transporting military supplies while sailing southwest of Odessa.In addition, two railway locomotives used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces were hit near the Dneprodzerzhinsk railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russia-strikes-dry-port-logistics-center-in-port-of-odessa---defense-ministry-1125037549.html
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russia, ukraine, strikes, drones, infrastructure, facilities
Russia Pounds Energy Facilities, Logistics and Port Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces
Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes on energy facilities, logistics and port infrastructure, as well as maritime vessels used in support of the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
Russian troops hit a 330 kV electrical substation in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, supplying power to Ukraine’s defense industry facilities.
The drone strikes also crippled port infrastructure in Izmail in the Odessa region, involved in delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian army.
Another target was a cargo ship transporting military supplies while sailing southwest of Odessa.
In addition, two railway locomotives used to transport weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces were hit near the Dneprodzerzhinsk railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk region.