https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russian-bridge-strikes-slash-ukraines-military-transport-capacity--expert-1125135270.html
Russian Bridge Strikes Slash Ukraine's Military Transport Capacity – Expert
Russian Bridge Strikes Slash Ukraine's Military Transport Capacity – Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine already losing three Kiev bridges seriously constrains military supply routes, a situation that could become critical if the Russian strikes continue, Russian military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
2026-11-23T13:52+0000
2026-11-23T13:52+0000
2026-11-23T13:55+0000
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“Road traffic can be rerouted across the remaining three bridges, but this will cause congestion, delay deliveries, and make supply routes more predictable — and therefore easier to target,” Mikhailov stressed.He also highlighted damage to Kiev’s Southern Bridge, a vital road and rail crossing, in the wake of Russian strikes.“The severity of the impact depends on which trains were using the bridge. If they were carrying the bulk of military supplies, losing the railway crossing means not simply a slowdown but a break in the logistics chain along this route,” the expert concluded.
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russia, ukraine, strikes, bridge, deliveries, supplies, equipment, logistics
russia, ukraine, strikes, bridge, deliveries, supplies, equipment, logistics
Russian Bridge Strikes Slash Ukraine's Military Transport Capacity – Expert
13:52 GMT 23.11.2026 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 23.11.2026)
Ukraine already losing three Kiev bridges seriously constrains military supply routes, a situation that could become critical if the Russian strikes continue, Russian military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik.
“Road traffic can be rerouted across the remaining three bridges, but this will cause congestion, delay deliveries, and make supply routes more predictable — and therefore easier to target,” Mikhailov stressed.
He also highlighted damage to Kiev’s Southern Bridge, a vital road and rail crossing, in the wake of Russian strikes.
If rail connections across the Dnepr River are disrupted, Ukrainian forces on the left bank will be left in a situation where heavy equipment, ammunition, and fuel can only be delivered by road, which is slower, more expensive, and more vulnerable, according to him.
“The severity of the impact depends on which trains were using the bridge. If they were carrying the bulk of military supplies, losing the railway crossing means not simply a slowdown but a break in the logistics chain along this route,” the expert concluded.