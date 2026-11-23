https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-supply-routes--mod-1125135897.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Supply Routes – MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Supply Routes – MoD
Sputnik International
A dry cargo ship carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-11-23T14:46+0000
2026-11-23T14:46+0000
2026-11-23T14:46+0000
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"A dry cargo ship was struck while delivering dual-use cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea east of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement. A railway locomotive transporting weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces was damaged in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Supply Routes – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A dry cargo ship carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"A dry cargo ship was struck while delivering dual-use cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea east of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement.
A railway locomotive transporting weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces was damaged in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.