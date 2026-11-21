https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/russia-strikes-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure---mod-1125125855.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure - MoD
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces hit an electrical substation in the Rovno Region supplying electricity to enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry sector during overnight strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
2026-11-21T07:32+0000
2026-11-21T07:32+0000
2026-11-21T07:32+0000
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"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit... a 110 kilovolt (kV) electrical substation in the settlement of Sarny in the Rovno Region, involved in supplying electricity to enterprises of Ukraine's military industry," the statement said.The Krivoy Rog Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which ensures the operation of Ukraine's military industry enterprises, was hit in an overnight strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overnight into November 21, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes against energy facilities, as well as maritime vessels used in the interest of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces hit an electrical substation in the Rovno Region supplying electricity to enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry sector during overnight strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit... a 110 kilovolt (kV) electrical substation in the settlement of Sarny in the Rovno Region, involved in supplying electricity to enterprises of Ukraine's military industry," the statement said.
The Krivoy Rog Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which ensures the operation of Ukraine's military industry enterprises, was hit in an overnight strike
, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit: ... the Krivoy Rog Thermal Power Plant in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which ensures the operation of Ukraine's military industry enterprises," the statement said.
Overnight into November 21, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes against energy facilities, as well as maritime vessels used in the interest of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.