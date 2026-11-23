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Ukraine, West Still Seeking to Force Concessions Out of Russia Via Ultimatums
Ukraine, West Still Seeking to Force Concessions Out of Russia Via Ultimatums
Sputnik International
Ukraine and its western backers are still seeking to force Russia to make concessions through the issuance of ultimatums, Russian Deputy Permanent... 23.11.2026, Sputnik International
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Ukraine, West Still Seeking to Force Concessions Out of Russia Via Ultimatums
Ukraine and its western backers are still seeking to force Russia to make concessions through the issuance of ultimatums, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said.
"Ukraine and Western capitals, they are continuing to extract unilateral concessions from the Russian Federation while speaking to us in the language of ultimatums," Evstigneeva told a UN Security Council session on Ukraine.