https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/moscows-humanitarian-mission-offer-for-konstantinovka-still-on-the-table--peskov-1125133653.html

Russia's Humanitarian Mission Offer For Konstantinovka Still on the Table — Kremlin

Russia's Humanitarian Mission Offer For Konstantinovka Still on the Table — Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow's initiative for a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka remains relevant, despite the lack of a reaction from the Kiev regime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-11-23T10:40+0000

2026-11-23T10:40+0000

2026-11-23T11:19+0000

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"There has been no change in position, the initiative remains relevant for the humanitarian mission. We have not received any reaction from the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.The Russian military is showing heroism and continue efforts to help evacuate citizens from Konstantinovka, Peskov said.The Russian armed forces continue their daily practice of launching large-scale complex strikes against military facilities in Ukraine, Peskov said.The enemy continues its attempts to strike targets in Russia, but Moscow continues the special military operation, Peskov said.The Russian attacks on the military infrastructure in Ukraine leave very painful consequences for Kiev, Peskov added.Moscow intends to initiate communication with the Europeans in order to understand how much they seek peace, Dmitry Peskov said."We have already said that we mean to initiate communication with the Europeans in order to understand how much they are ready to contribute to peaceful affairs," Peskov told reporters.It is important for Russia to understand how the position of the Europeans correlates with the task of establishing a track for a peaceful settlement, Peskov added.Moscow has paid attention to Kiev's statements about attacks on Russian vessels off the coast of Libya, Dmitry Peskov said."Of course, we have paid attention to Zelensky's statement in this regard," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the reported attacks on Russian vessels off the coast of Libya.The Russian Defense Ministry is dealing with this issue, Peskov added.Moscow sees a trend of expanding terrorist activity in the Baltic region and considers it very dangerous, Dmitry Peskov said."There is indeed a very dangerous trend of expanding terrorist activity in the Baltic region. We can see that. Also, all coastal countries are certainly concerned about this. It is very dangerous. This, of course, leads to escalating tensions in the region," Peskov told reporters.Russia hopes that the Baltic states will use their influence on Kiev to warn against the expansion of terrorist activity in the region, the official added.On November 21, the Russian cargo ship Sparta II came under attack in the Gulf of Finland. The attack took place three nautical miles from the Russian border. The ship was bound for Kaliningrad.Russia will legally prosecute those involved in the seizure of frozen Russian assets, if this ever happens, said Dmitry Peskov."There are no new elements in our position here, our position is consistent. We believe that blocking, holding our assets, and using a percentage of them are illegal. We will use all measures provided by law to defend our rights. Of course, if this ever happens, we will prosecute all those who were involved in it, according to the law," Peskov told reporters.Earlier this month, Euroclear CEO Valerie Urbain said in an interview that the Brussels-based depository would go bankrupt if it were forced to surrender frozen Russian central bank assets, which account for over 80% of its balance sheet.The topic of the Baikal Power gas pipeline was not discussed in detail in Shenzhen, discussions are underway at the working and expert levels, Peskov said.The topic of cooperation in the energy sector is constantly on the agenda of Russia and China, the spokesman told reporters.Russia is constantly working with China to expand cooperation between the countries in the energy sector, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/russia-welcomes-help-of-supporters-of-humanitarian-action-in-konstantinovka---kremlin-aide-1125091462.html

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dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky, russia, kiev, moscow, shenzhen, kremlin, humanitarian aid, strike, missile strike, russian defense ministry, cargo ship