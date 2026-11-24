https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/more-than-half-of-germans-say-no-to-military-aid-for-ukraine--report-1125138510.html
More Than Half of Germans Say No to Military Aid for Ukraine — Report
More Than Half of Germans Say No to Military Aid for Ukraine — Report
Sputnik International
The number of those who say Germany should not provide Ukraine with military funding jumped from 39% to around 53% in one year, Bloomberg reports citing a recent poll.
2026-11-24T07:31+0000
2026-11-24T07:31+0000
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This sentiment is particularly strong among the AfD supporters — 89% of them are against military aid to Ukraine, while 75% call for normalizing relations with Russia.There is also a regional divide — support for military assistance to Ukraine stands at 48% among respondents in western Germany but only 31% in the eastern part of the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/merz-must-go--germanys-gen-z-rallies-against-conscription-and-cuts--reports-1125125455.html
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More Than Half of Germans Say No to Military Aid for Ukraine — Report
The number of those who say Germany should not provide Ukraine with military funding jumped from 39% to around 53% in one year, Bloomberg reports citing a recent poll.
This sentiment is particularly strong among the AfD supporters — 89% of them are against military aid to Ukraine, while 75% call for normalizing relations with Russia.
There is also a regional divide — support for military assistance to Ukraine stands at 48% among respondents in western Germany but only 31% in the eastern part of the country.