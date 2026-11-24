Progress MS-36 Cargo Spacecraft Reaches Orbit After Launch From Baikonur Cosmodrome
12:59 GMT 24.11.2026 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 24.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / RSC "Energia" / Ivan Timoshenko / Go to the mediabankThe Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft, bound for the International Space Station (ISS), blasts off a launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
© Sputnik / Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / RSC "Energia" / Ivan Timoshenko/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz-2.1b rocket, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Tuesday, has placed the Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft into orbit, according to a live stream by Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.
The rocket launched at 10:17 GMT. the Progress MS-36 will deliver to the International Space Station (ISS) a total of more than 2.4 tonnes of cargo, including provisions, equipment for living and working in space, as well as an anthropomorphic robot as part of the Teledroid experiment.
Russia’s Progress MS-36 spacecraft launches to ISS from Baikonur The main cargo on board is the TeleDroid robotic system, designed to assist with work in open space. https://t.co/HhYyHjVn4K— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 24, 2026
Teledroid is a robot for open space that will be mounted on the outer surface of the ISS. Its workstation was delivered to the station on September 19.