https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/putin-gave-kushner-papers-on-his-granddads-partisan-activities-during-holocaust---report-1125138238.html
Putin Gave Kushner Papers on His Granddad's Partisan Activities During Holocaust - Report
Putin Gave Kushner Papers on His Granddad's Partisan Activities During Holocaust - Report
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - During one of US presidential envoy Jared Kushner's visits to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed him archival documents... 24.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-24T06:10+0000
2026-11-24T06:10+0000
2026-11-24T06:10+0000
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When Kushner and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff began working together on Russian affairs, they traveled to the Kremlin to meet with Putin. The Russian president showed them a dossier from state archives that recounted the participation of Kushner’s grandfather in the partisan resistance during the Holocaust, the publication said. Jared Kushner’s paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rae Kushner, survived the Holocaust on the territory of modern Belarus. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum features a dedicated page for Rae Kushner on its website, noting that she had escaped the Nowogrodek (Navahrudak) ghetto via an underground tunnel and subsequently joined the Bielski partisans. It was there that she reunited with Joseph Kushner, whom she had known before the war. On November 12, Putin met with Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. Following the meeting in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that while European nations were attempting to involve themselves in the negotiation process regarding Ukraine, they must first decide whether they seek war or peace. He added that, thus far, all of Europe's practical actions pointed toward a desire to see the conflict continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/kushner-compares-possible-security-guarantees-for-ukraine-to-natos-article-5-1125117960.html
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russia, vladimir putin, jared kushner, steve witkoff
Putin Gave Kushner Papers on His Granddad's Partisan Activities During Holocaust - Report
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - During one of US presidential envoy Jared Kushner's visits to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed him archival documents detailing his grandfather's involvement in the partisan resistance during the Holocaust, the New York Magazine reported.
When Kushner and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff began working together on Russian affairs, they traveled to the Kremlin to meet with Putin. The Russian president showed them a dossier from state archives that recounted the participation of Kushner’s grandfather in the partisan resistance during the Holocaust, the publication said.
Jared Kushner’s paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rae Kushner, survived the Holocaust on the territory of modern Belarus.
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum features a dedicated page for Rae Kushner on its website, noting that she had escaped the Nowogrodek (Navahrudak) ghetto via an underground tunnel and subsequently joined the Bielski partisans. It was there that she reunited with Joseph Kushner, whom she had known before the war.
On November 12, Putin met with Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. Following the meeting in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that while European nations were attempting to involve themselves in the negotiation process regarding Ukraine, they must first decide whether they seek war or peace. He added that, thus far, all of Europe's practical actions pointed toward a desire to see the conflict continue.