https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/kushner-compares-possible-security-guarantees-for-ukraine-to-natos-article-5-1125117960.html
Kushner Compares Possible Security Guarantees for Ukraine to NATO's Article 5
Kushner Compares Possible Security Guarantees for Ukraine to NATO's Article 5
Sputnik International
US special envoy Jared Kushner has said that possible security guarantees for Ukraine will be similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
2026-11-20T09:24+0000
2026-11-20T09:24+0000
2026-11-20T09:24+0000
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"Any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5," Kushner told reporters in Berlin. US President Donald Trump is open to this idea, Kushner added. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty establishes the principle of collective defense, under which an armed attack on one NATO member state is considered an attack on the entire alliance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/kushner-witkoff-brief-merz-on-trumps-talks-in-china-ukraine-peace-efforts-1125114462.html
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jared kushner, us, donald trump, ukraine, nato, article 5
jared kushner, us, donald trump, ukraine, nato, article 5
Kushner Compares Possible Security Guarantees for Ukraine to NATO's Article 5
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner has said that possible security guarantees for Ukraine will be similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
"Any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5," Kushner told reporters in Berlin.
US President Donald Trump is open to this idea, Kushner added.
Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty establishes the principle of collective defense, under which an armed attack on one NATO member state
is considered an attack on the entire alliance.