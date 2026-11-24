https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/restriction-of-russian-energy-exports-to-europe-impacts-europeans-themselves---putin-1125140121.html
Restriction of Russian Energy Exports to Europe Impacts Europeans Themselves - Putin
Restriction of Russian Energy Exports to Europe Impacts Europeans Themselves - Putin
Sputnik International
The restriction of Russian energy exports to Europe has serious consequences for the Europeans themselves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-11-24T16:37+0000
2026-11-24T16:37+0000
2026-11-24T16:37+0000
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"We see ongoing attempts to restrict Russian energy exports to Europe. I have noted more than once, yes, today it can be seen, as they say, with the naked eye, that such actions have serious consequences, but above all for the Europeans themselves. They will have less of our oil and gas, but more problems," Putin said.On Ukrainian StrikesUkraine is not stopping attempts to attack Russian oil refining facilities, despite a direct call from US President Donald Trump not to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Russia's response to the attacks on its fuel and energy facilities will be inevitable, he added.On Russia's Domestic Fuel MarketThe stability of Russia's domestic fuel market has been maintained, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Putin notes the importance of ensuring a domestic fuel market with stable supplies, adding that the situation on the Russian oil products market remains difficult.The Russian president recalled agreements with large companies to increase fuel production and build up reserves.The Russian fuel and energy sector must quickly respond to the balance of fuel supply and demand across the country, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/putin-discusses-outcomes-of-talks-with-xi-and-trump-with-russian-security-council---kremlin-1125139378.html
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Restriction of Russian Energy Exports to Europe Impacts Europeans Themselves - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The restriction of Russian energy exports to Europe has serious consequences for the Europeans themselves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We see ongoing attempts to restrict Russian energy exports to Europe. I have noted more than once, yes, today it can be seen, as they say, with the naked eye, that such actions have serious consequences, but above all for the Europeans themselves. They will have less of our oil and gas, but more problems," Putin said.
On Tuesday, Putin convened a meeting of the Commission on the development strategy of the fuel and energy complex and environmental safety.
Ukraine is not stopping attempts to attack Russian oil refining facilities, despite a direct call from US President Donald Trump not to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We see that Ukraine does not stop attacking our processing facilities. By the way, despite the call and direct request of the US president not to do this, to refrain from these attacks, the Ukrainian authorities do not listen to such advice," Putin said.
Russia's response to the attacks on its fuel and energy facilities will be inevitable, he added.
On Russia's Domestic Fuel Market
The stability of Russia's domestic fuel market has been maintained, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We have maintained the stability of the domestic market, the fuel market, established a generally sustainable supply to the economy, and met the needs of citizens and businesses," Putin said.
Putin notes the importance of ensuring a domestic fuel market with stable supplies, adding that the situation on the Russian oil products market remains difficult.
The Russian president recalled agreements with large companies to increase fuel production and build up reserves.
The Russian fuel and energy sector must quickly respond to the balance of fuel supply and demand across the country, Putin added.