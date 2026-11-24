https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/russia-liberates-barvinovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1125139184.html
Russia Liberates Barvinovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Liberates Barvinovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-11-24T09:41+0000
2026-11-24T09:41+0000
2026-11-24T09:41+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defenses shot down 1,047 Ukrainian UAVs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russia-liberates-village-of-voskresenka-in-zaporozhye-region-1125048804.html
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russia, zaporozhye region, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, zaporozhye region, ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russia Liberates Barvinovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine lost up to 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 335 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 205 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 155 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defenses shot down 1,047 Ukrainian UAVs.