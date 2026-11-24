https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/russia-strikes-electrical-substation-in-chernigov-region-used-for-ukraine-army-1125138117.html
Russia Strikes Electrical Substation in Chernigov Region Used for Ukraine Army
Russia Strikes Electrical Substation in Chernigov Region Used for Ukraine Army
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the Chernigov region, providing work for enterprises of the defense industry... 24.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-24T06:08+0000
2026-11-24T06:08+0000
2026-11-24T06:08+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against energy and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. "As a result of the strikes, a 110 kV electrical substation in the village of Priluki in the Chernigov region, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, was hit," the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a naval vessel the south-west of Odessa, which was delivering military goods, the statement read.
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Russia Strikes Electrical Substation in Chernigov Region Used for Ukraine Army
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the Chernigov region, providing work for enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against energy and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of the strikes, a 110 kV electrical substation in the village of Priluki in the Chernigov region, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, was hit," the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a naval vessel the south-west of Odessa, which was delivering military goods, the statement read.