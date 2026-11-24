https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/russian-scientists-quadruple-speed-of-sodium-ion-battery-production-1125139031.html
Russian Scientists Quadruple Speed of Sodium-Ion Battery Production
Russian Scientists Quadruple Speed of Sodium-Ion Battery Production
Sputnik International
A one-stage method for synthesizing battery cathode material has been developed by researchers at the National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET) in Russia.
2026-11-24T08:23+0000
2026-11-24T08:23+0000
2026-11-24T08:23+0000
russia
russia
science & tech
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083231314_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8fbcb7acf6bfc2c388786d0bd8079d06.jpg
Key facts:With lithium reserves potentially exhausted in 30 years, faster, cleaner sodium-ion cathode production could help diversify battery supply chains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/russian-scientists-develop-a-drug-that-targets-antibiotic-resistant-bacteria-1125131143.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083231314_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8df6a997cdea6a64ca1fd3652635da4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, science & tech
Russian Scientists Quadruple Speed of Sodium-Ion Battery Production
A one-stage method for synthesizing battery cathode material has been developed by researchers at the National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET) in Russia.
Synthesis now takes just 6 hours, down from the usual 24
Sodium-ion crystals grow in water at moderate heat, reinforced by a carbon-nanotube grid
The composite delivers ~115 mAh/g specific capacity with only 0.2% degradation per cycle
The material keeps working at −20°C and fully recovers once normal conditions return
With lithium reserves potentially exhausted in 30 years, faster, cleaner sodium-ion cathode production could help diversify battery supply chains.