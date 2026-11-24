https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/uk-buys-tonnes-of-fake-explosive-from-us-to-supply-to-ukraine---reports-1125138747.html
UK Buys Tonnes of Fake Explosive From US to Supply to Ukraine - Reports
UK Buys Tonnes of Fake Explosive From US to Supply to Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom purchased tonnes of counterfeit US-made C4 explosive for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing its own investigation.
2026-11-24T07:55+0000
2026-11-24T07:55+0000
2026-11-24T07:55+0000
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US arms dealer Ryan Morris won contracts for his company Tripwire South LLC to supply the UK Defense Ministry with hundreds of tonnes of a substance, which, according to its technical data sheets, was a new, more powerful type of C4 that outperformed traditional versions, the report said. The investigation conducted by the Financial Times showed that it was in fact a cheaper commercial explosive that did not contain detectable hexogen, the main component of C4. The purchased explosive was supplied for use on Ukrainian strike drones. These deals, which continued over several years and included contracts worth tens of millions of pounds, reveal serious flaws in the UK's accelerated arms procurement procedure, raising questions about how the defense ministry vets suppliers, controls arms deliveries and ensures the protection of those who work with them, the Financial Times reported. Morris and his company rejected accusations of providing misleading safety information and threatened to sue the Financial Times over the publication of its investigation, the report said. Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin has said that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-warns-uk-over-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-1124756007.html
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military & intelligence, united kingdom (uk), ukraine, russia, financial times
UK Buys Tonnes of Fake Explosive From US to Supply to Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom purchased tonnes of counterfeit US-made C4 explosive for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing its own investigation.
US arms dealer Ryan Morris won contracts for his company Tripwire South LLC to supply the UK Defense Ministry with hundreds of tonnes of a substance, which, according to its technical data sheets, was a new, more powerful type of C4 that outperformed traditional versions, the report said.
The investigation conducted by the Financial Times showed that it was in fact a cheaper commercial explosive that did not contain detectable hexogen, the main component of C4. The purchased explosive was supplied for use on Ukrainian strike drones.
These deals, which continued over several years and included contracts worth tens of millions of pounds, reveal serious flaws in the UK's accelerated arms procurement procedure, raising questions about how the defense ministry vets suppliers, controls arms deliveries and ensures the protection of those who work with them, the Financial Times reported.
Morris and his company rejected accusations of providing misleading safety information and threatened to sue the Financial Times over the publication of its investigation, the report said.
Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin has said that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.