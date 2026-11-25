https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/1000-ukrainian-drones-vaporized-in-two-months-rostec-boss-touts-laser-systems-stunning-record-1125142040.html
1,000 Ukrainian Drones Vaporized in Two Months: Rostec Boss Touts Laser System’s Stunning Record
1,000 Ukrainian Drones Vaporized in Two Months: Rostec Boss Touts Laser System’s Stunning Record
Sputnik International
The system eliminates dozens of enemy drones day after day, keeping Russia's border regions safe, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told Russian media.
2026-11-25T08:10+0000
2026-11-25T08:10+0000
2026-11-25T08:10+0000
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"The efficiency of laser complexes is very high," he emphasized.Russia has rolled out several laser systems to shield critical and civilian infrastructure. Their main task is to take out small-scale targets like drones by focusing a beam to set the target's structure ablaze.And each shot is remarkably cheap — just $2.44 — making the laser an ideal weapon for defending facilities against low-cost, mass-produced threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russias-air-defenses-hold-up-against-ukrainian-drones-looking-to-laser-and-emp-weapons--expert-1124975581.html
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sergei chemezov, russia, rostec
sergei chemezov, russia, rostec
1,000 Ukrainian Drones Vaporized in Two Months: Rostec Boss Touts Laser System’s Stunning Record
The system eliminates dozens of enemy drones day after day, keeping Russia's border regions safe, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told Russian media.
"The efficiency of laser complexes is very high," he emphasized.
Russia has rolled out several laser systems to shield critical and civilian infrastructure. Their main task is to take out small-scale targets like drones by focusing a beam to set the target's structure ablaze.
And each shot is remarkably cheap — just $2.44 — making the laser an ideal weapon for defending facilities against low-cost, mass-produced threats.