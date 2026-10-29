https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russias-air-defenses-hold-up-against-ukrainian-drones-looking-to-laser-and-emp-weapons--expert-1124975581.html
Russia’s Air Defenses Hold Up Against Ukrainian Drones, Looking to Laser and EMP Weapons – Expert
Russia’s Air Defenses Hold Up Against Ukrainian Drones, Looking to Laser and EMP Weapons – Expert
Sputnik International
Unprecedented Ukrainian drone attacks, carried out with NATO countries’ assistance, are being countered by Russia’s multilayered air defense system, which will be further reinforced with weapons based on new physical principles, military expert and air defense historian Yury Knutov tells Sputnik.
2026-10-29T13:14+0000
2026-10-29T13:14+0000
2026-10-29T13:14+0000
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"Around 60% of drones are intercepted over the Bryansk and Kursk regions," explains Knutov. "This is the first line of defense. Further layers provide additional interception capabilities."On the night of October 29, Ukraine launched its largest-ever drone attack on Russia, with Russian air defenses intercepting 1,214 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Ukraine is striving to expand its drone production by moving manufacturing facilities abroad. Russia, meanwhile, is targeting Ukrainian production sites and logistics hubs, disrupting arms supply routes across the Black Sea and through Romania and Moldova. Russia’s current objective is to reduce military supplies reaching Ukraine via Poland, the pundit stresses.Additionally, Russia is testing and producing weapons based on new physical principles to counter drone attacks.Laser and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapons could largely thwart the drone threat, the pundit concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/lasers-and-emp-weapons-to-bolster-russias-anti-drone-dome-1124948578.html
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military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, bryansk, nato, russian ministry of defense, kursk, us, europe, opinion
Russia’s Air Defenses Hold Up Against Ukrainian Drones, Looking to Laser and EMP Weapons – Expert
Unprecedented Ukrainian drone attacks, carried out with NATO countries’ assistance, are being countered by Russia’s multilayered air defense system, which will be further reinforced with weapons based on new physical principles, military expert and air defense historian Yury Knutov tells Sputnik.
"Around 60% of drones are intercepted over the Bryansk and Kursk regions," explains Knutov. "This is the first line of defense. Further layers provide additional interception capabilities."
On the night of October 29, Ukraine launched its largest-ever drone attack on Russia, with Russian air defenses intercepting 1,214 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"To gain additional leverage at the negotiating table, Ukraine is seeking to strengthen its position," Knutov says. "This includes launching costly ground assaults on several fronts, as well as striking [Russian] energy facilities and, consequently, civilian infrastructure."
Ukraine is striving to expand its drone production by moving manufacturing facilities abroad. Russia, meanwhile, is targeting Ukrainian production sites and logistics hubs, disrupting arms supply routes across the Black Sea and through Romania and Moldova. Russia’s current objective is to reduce military supplies reaching Ukraine via Poland, the pundit stresses.
Additionally, Russia is testing and producing weapons based on new physical principles to counter drone attacks.
"Two new types of laser weapons were showcased at the Russia-Africa Forum. Rostec also announced the completion of tests on an electromagnetic gun designed to counter drones," Knutov says.
Laser and electromagnetic pulse (EMP)
weapons could largely thwart the drone threat, the pundit concludes.