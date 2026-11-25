https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/deployment-of-foreign-military-in-ukraine-absolutely-unacceptable-for-russia---kremlin-1125142692.html

Deployment of Foreign Military in Ukraine Absolutely Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin

Deployment of Foreign Military in Ukraine Absolutely Unacceptable for Russia - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The deployment of foreign military contingents in Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-11-25T09:58+0000

2026-11-25T09:58+0000

2026-11-25T11:02+0000

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On Europe"This is something that is absolutely unacceptable and unacceptable for the Russian side — the deployment of any foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine. This has been repeatedly said at various levels, including by President Putin," Peskov told reporters.Russia will do everything necessary within the framework of the special operation to achieve the goals facing the country, Peskov said.Russia heard the statement from Brussels about the decision of the Europeans not to conduct bilateral contacts with Russia, Peskov said.On Monday, European Commission representative Paula Pinho said that representatives of European countries are aware of the invitation to come to Moscow for consultations on the architecture of European security and the Ukrainian settlement, but Europe is focused on working in a multilateral format.Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevented the conflict in Ukraine from being stopped in 2022 and retains his far from peaceful attitude, Peskov said.In an interview with Sky News released on Tuesday, Johnson proposed sending European troops to Ukraine before concluding a ceasefire agreement."This is [Boris Johnson] the man who prevented the war from stopping in 2022 and who retains his far from peaceful attitude, to put it mildly," Peskov told reporters.Russia is ready and open to contacts with representatives of Europe, Peskov said."The Russian side is ready and open to contacts," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the readiness for contacts with the Europeans.Russia is in working contacts with representatives of Europe on their possible visit to Moscow, but they are inconclusive, the official said.On Trilateral NegotiationsRussia is not going to make public the contents of the trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Russia allegedly showed no interest in the American business initiatives announced at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The United States is reportedly now focusing on territorial and security issues.The date of the next round of talks in Abu Dhabi has not yet been determined, Peskov said.Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine and intends to continue them further, Peskov said.There is always ground for negotiations on Ukraine, they must be conducted patiently, the official said, adding that Russia continues the special operation, as its goals are not achieved through peaceful negotiations yet.Thhe proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who declared his readiness to come with him to Moscow for talks, is good for Vladimir Zelensky, Peskov said."It is known that the President of Belarus has repeatedly stated his readiness to provide all possible assistance to resolve this conflict. And, by the way, a very good offer for Zelensky. But, as we know, he did not like it," Peskov said.On Armenian Prime Minister's Visit to RussiaThe Kremlin is preparing for the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow, the date of which will be announced later, Peskov said."We are preparing for the visit, yes. It was previously agreed upon. We will additionally announce [the date]," Peskov told reporters.On Gala Reception in Honor of Brunei SultanVladimir Putin will host a gala reception in the Kremlin's landmark 15th-century Faceted Chamber in honor of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Peskov said."The Russian President will host a state reception in the Faceted Chamber in the Kremlin in honor of the high guest," Peskov told reporters.On Wednesday, Putin will hold talks with Bolkiah, who has arrived in Russia on a state visit. Following the meeting, the two leaders will make statements to the press and adopt a joint declaration.

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