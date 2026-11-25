https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/eu-eyeing-55bln-tech-fund-to-reduce-dependence-on-us-china---reports-1125142359.html
EU Eyeing $55Bln Tech Fund to Reduce Dependence on US, China - Reports
EU Eyeing $55Bln Tech Fund to Reduce Dependence on US, China - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union is drawing up plans for an investment fund worth up to $55 billion to support high-risk investments in European artificial intelligence and quantum computing companies, in an effort to reduce its dependence on US and Chinese technology, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing European officials.
2026-11-25T08:53+0000
2026-11-25T08:53+0000
2026-11-25T08:53+0000
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The proposed Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (Stef) would make larger, riskier and longer-term investments than existing EU financing schemes, according to two officials involved in the discussions. The European Commission aims to use EU funds as seed money that would attract additional investment from the private sector, with the aim to mobilize as much as 6 euros for every euro committed, one of the officials said. A final decision on the fund's financing is yet to be reached. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen discussed the fund idea with the European Investment Bank last week. Details regarding the fund's operations are expected to be unveiled in February 2027. The European Commission estimates that it would take approximately $547 billion for the EU to achieve full technological independence, Virkkunen said.
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european union (eu), china, us, science & tech
european union (eu), china, us, science & tech
EU Eyeing $55Bln Tech Fund to Reduce Dependence on US, China - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is drawing up plans for an investment fund worth up to $55 billion to support high-risk investments in European artificial intelligence and quantum computing companies, in an effort to reduce its dependence on US and Chinese technology, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing European officials.
The proposed Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (Stef) would make larger, riskier and longer-term investments than existing EU financing schemes, according to two officials involved in the discussions.
"These are long-term, stable investments in risky stuff. It's the opposite of what the EU usually does, which is exactly why we need it," one of the officials told the newspaper.
The European Commission aims to use EU funds as seed money that would attract additional investment from the private sector, with the aim to mobilize as much as 6 euros for every euro committed, one of the officials said. A final decision on the fund's financing is yet to be reached.
EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen discussed the fund idea with the European Investment Bank last week. Details regarding the fund's operations are expected to be unveiled in February 2027.
The European Commission estimates that it would take approximately $547 billion for the EU to achieve full technological independence, Virkkunen said.