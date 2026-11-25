https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/nato-reluctant-to-back-ukraines-air-defense--report-1125145324.html
NATO Reluctant to Back Ukraine's Air Defense – Report
NATO Reluctant to Back Ukraine's Air Defense – Report
Sputnik International
The alliance will not shoot down Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace, Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk has told media.
2026-11-25T16:03+0000
2026-11-25T16:03+0000
2026-11-25T16:03+0000
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Although NATO countries discussed the possibility of such actions months ago, no decision was taken, Tomczyk said, adding that such a move would require the consent of all alliance members.Earlier, Bloomberg stated that Poland had asked its NATO allies about the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine that reportedly fly toward the Polish border. Tomczyk declined to say whether that was true.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/deployment-of-foreign-military-in-ukraine-absolutely-unacceptable-for-russia---kremlin-1125142692.html
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NATO Reluctant to Back Ukraine's Air Defense – Report
The alliance will not shoot down Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace, Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk has told media.
"NATO is not at all in favor of this. This would create numerous complications," he stressed.
Although NATO countries discussed the possibility of such actions months ago, no decision was taken, Tomczyk said, adding that such a move would require the consent of all alliance members.
Earlier, Bloomberg stated that Poland had asked its NATO allies about the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine that reportedly fly toward the Polish border. Tomczyk declined to say whether that was true.