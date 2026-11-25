Pentagon to Spend Over $2.8 Bln on 15 Boeing KC-46A Tanker Aircraft
© Photo : U.S. Air ForceA KC-46 tanker refuels an A-10 aircraft during testing
© Photo : U.S. Air Force
Subscribe
The Pentagon will allocate over $2.8 billion to purchase 15 KC-46A tanker aircraft from the American corporation Boeing, an official notification from the US Department of War showed.
"Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a division of The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2,819,046,560 modification to a previously awarded contract (FA8625-11-C-6600) for 15 KC-46A Lot 13 production aircraft, G081, subscriptions, and licenses," the notification said.
According to the document, the work will be performed in Seattle, with completion expected by June 30, 2030.
KC-46A refueling tanker aircraft play a key role in US aviation operations in the Middle East, providing aerial refueling for American fighter jets.
According to the latest official data from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), the US Air Force has 103 KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft in service.
Yesterday, 06:13 GMT