https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russia-challenges-western-grip-on-ai-with-un-initiative-1125141323.html
Russia Challenges Western Grip on AI with UN Initiative
Russia Challenges Western Grip on AI with UN Initiative
Sputnik International
The UN General Assembly's Second Committee has approved a Russia-drafted AI resolution despite opposition from Western countries, Dmitry Chumakov, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, told Sputnik.
2026-11-25T04:49+0000
2026-11-25T04:49+0000
2026-11-25T04:49+0000
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AI is a technology that should serve the common good, and “countries seeking to build their digital future without being dictated to by a handful of states and corporations supported the initiative,” said the Russian diplomat following the vote.The resolution:The initiative received 79 votes in favor, 57 against and 42 abstentions.The resolution was deliberately kept free of political overtones, noted the deputy UN envoy, yet Western countries still opposed it, using various pretexts to delay decisions on important issues.This was particularly evident in discussions on technology sharing and development assistance, he added.The Russian proposal will now be considered at a UN General Assembly plenary meeting in December.
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russia, un general assembly, artificial intelligence (ai)
Russia Challenges Western Grip on AI with UN Initiative
The UN General Assembly's Second Committee has approved a Russia-drafted AI resolution despite opposition from Western countries, Dmitry Chumakov, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, told Sputnik.
AI is a technology that should serve the common good, and “countries seeking to build their digital future without being dictated to by a handful of states and corporations supported the initiative,” said the Russian diplomat following the vote.
The resolution:
opposes the monopolization of AI by a small group of countries and corporations
calls for broader access to AI technologies for developing nations
explicitly excludes military applications from its scope
The initiative received 79 votes in favor, 57 against and 42 abstentions.
The resolution was deliberately kept free of political overtones, noted the deputy UN envoy, yet Western countries still opposed it, using various pretexts to delay decisions on important issues.
This was particularly evident in discussions on technology sharing and development assistance, he added.
The Russian proposal will now be considered at a UN General Assembly plenary meeting in December.