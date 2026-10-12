https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russia-concerned-about-us-renaming-ai-to-super-intelligence---deputy-foreign-minister-1124868481.html

Russia Concerned About US Renaming AI to 'Super Intelligence' - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Concerned About US Renaming AI to 'Super Intelligence' - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Moscow is concerned about the US renaming the concept of "artificial intelligence" to "super intelligence," this step aligns with Washington’s overall strategy to strengthen its technological dominance or "win the AI race," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik

2026-10-12T07:31+0000

2026-10-12T07:31+0000

2026-10-12T07:31+0000

world

donald trump

washington

russia

un general assembly

moscow

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

intelligence

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107673/64/1076736463_0:191:1601:1091_1920x0_80_0_0_acd80b72e391815fd584dc8b7a87db4d.jpg

"Persistent attempts by the US administration to replace generally accepted and clear terminology with this formulation are cause for concern. We see this as a departure from the principle of human‑centeredness, which implies maintaining human control over significant decisions, as well as the development and implementation of AI technology for the benefit of humanity," Alimov said. This move by Washington aligns with its overall strategy to strengthen its technological dominance, or, as Trump himself put it, to "win the AI race," the deputy foreign minister added. This means that an increasing amount of technology and resources are becoming concentrated in the hands of a narrow circle of states and corporations, illegitimate unilateral sanctions are becoming a given, and the digital divide is only getting worse, Alimov said. On September 22, announced before the 81st UN General Assembly that Washington would begin using the term "super intelligence" as an alternative to "artificial intelligence," arguing that the latter creates a false impression that the technology is not real. Last week, Trump said that the US administration will consider anyone who continues to use the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence" as an enemy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/trump-says-regulating-ai-will-be-one-of-key-topics-at-his-talks-with-xi-jinping-in-us-1124781347.html

washington

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, washington, russia, un general assembly, moscow, artificial intelligence (ai), ai, intelligence