https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russia-has-certain-contacts-with-representatives-of-european-countries---kremlin-aide-1125144679.html
Russia Has Certain Contacts With Representatives of European Countries - Kremlin Aide
Russia Has Certain Contacts With Representatives of European Countries - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russia has certain contacts with representatives of several European countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
2026-11-25T13:20+0000
2026-11-25T13:20+0000
2026-11-25T13:20+0000
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"We have certain contacts with representatives of several European countries," Ushakov told reporters. The topic of Europe's possible joining negotiations on Ukraine is not being discussed in contacts with European representatives, but Russia is discussing the Europeans' possible position with which they would like to participate in the talks, Ushakov said. Russia is not negotiating with Vladimir Zelensky, Ushakov said, commenting on how the Ukraine's statement about refusing to withdraw troops from Donbass affects the negotiations.
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Russia Has Certain Contacts With Representatives of European Countries - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has certain contacts with representatives of several European countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
"We have certain contacts with representatives of several European countries," Ushakov told reporters.
The topic of Europe's possible joining negotiations on Ukraine is not being discussed in contacts with European representatives, but Russia is discussing the Europeans' possible position with which they would like to participate in the talks, Ushakov said.
Russia is not negotiating with Vladimir Zelensky, Ushakov said, commenting on how the Ukraine's statement about refusing to withdraw troops from Donbass affects the negotiations.