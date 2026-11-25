https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russia-is-ready-to-continue-talks-in-abu-dhabi-meeting-format---russian-deputy-fm-1125145519.html
Russia is Ready to Continue Talks in Abu Dhabi Meeting Format - Russian Deputy FM
Russia is Ready to Continue Talks in Abu Dhabi Meeting Format - Russian Deputy FM
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to continue negotiations in the same format in which they took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
2026-11-25T18:39+0000
2026-11-25T18:39+0000
2026-11-25T18:39+0000
world
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
us
sergei ryabkov
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0b/1125050893_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_59622d78ae20cebd54b335da1ad4b7c4.jpg
“We are certainly ready to continue in the same format as the previous round on November 10-11,” Ryabkov told Russian media. Other Statements
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russia-has-certain-contacts-with-representatives-of-european-countries---kremlin-aide-1125144679.html
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0b/1125050893_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_833403676edc3a06ec8bbfa4de6ae58d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, abu dhabi, ukraine, us, sergei ryabkov
russia, abu dhabi, ukraine, us, sergei ryabkov
Russia is Ready to Continue Talks in Abu Dhabi Meeting Format - Russian Deputy FM
Russia is ready to continue negotiations in the same format in which they took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
“We are certainly ready to continue in the same format as the previous round on November 10-11,” Ryabkov told Russian media.
There is no understanding on the timing of the next round of talks on Ukraine
Russia passed on its view of a possible security architecture solution during negotiations with the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
Contacts between Russia and the US on "irritants
" are certain to happen
It is up to the Europeans whether they want to come to Moscow or not