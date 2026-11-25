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Russian Army Continues Pressing Ahead With Frontline Advance
Russian Army Continues Pressing Ahead With Frontline Advance
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-11-25T09:04+0000
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2026-11-25T09:34+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 345 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to: Russia's air defenses shot down 863 Ukrainian UAVs, the ministry added.
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Russian Army Continues Pressing Ahead With Frontline Advance
09:04 GMT 25.11.2026 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 25.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost as many as 345 soldiers in fighting against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, on top of casualties and equipment losses on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 345 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 110 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 150 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 15 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia's air defenses shot down 863 Ukrainian UAVs, the ministry added.