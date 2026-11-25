https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russian-army-continues-hammering-facilities-that-supply-ukrainian-forces-1125145145.html
Russian Army Continues Hammering Facilities That Supply Ukrainian Forces
Russian Army Continues Hammering Facilities That Supply Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
Russia carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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The Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.Logistics centers storing and distributing military cargo to the Ukrainian forces were also struck in the Odessa region, the ministry said. Russia struck substations in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zhitomir regions supplying power to the Ukrainian military industry, the ministry said, adding that Russian forces also struck Krivoy Rog Thermal Power Plant in Dnepropetrovsk region, which supplies Ukrainian military industry enterprises.
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Russian Army Continues Hammering Facilities That Supply Ukrainian Forces
14:45 GMT 25.11.2026 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 25.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
Logistics centers storing and distributing military cargo to the Ukrainian forces were also struck in the Odessa region, the ministry said.
"As a result of the strikes, the Novaya Pochta logistics terminal in the village of Belaya Tserkov, Kiev region, used to store dual-use goods supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces by Western countries, was hit," the statement said.
Russia struck substations in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zhitomir regions supplying power to the Ukrainian military industry, the ministry said, adding that Russian forces also struck Krivoy Rog Thermal Power Plant in Dnepropetrovsk region, which supplies Ukrainian military industry enterprises.