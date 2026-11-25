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Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Military Industry - MoD
Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Military Industry - MoD
Sputnik International
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against transport infrastructure and military industry facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-25T05:32+0000
2026-11-25T05:32+0000
2026-11-25T05:32+0000
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The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the city of Zaporozhye overnight, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, the ministry added.Russian troops also struck two locomotives in Dnepropetrovsk involved in the transportation of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian army, as well as an electrical substation in the Dnepropetrovsk region, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the military industry of Ukraine, the statement read. Additionally, the Russian armed forces hit an industrial enterprise in the Chernigov region, which was involved in the production of components for UAVs, the ministry said.
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Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Military Industry - MoD
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched drone strikes against transport infrastructure and military industry facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in the city of Zaporozhye overnight, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, the ministry added.
"As a result of the strikes, the 330 kV electrical substation in the city of Zaporozhye, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops also struck two locomotives in Dnepropetrovsk involved in the transportation of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian army, as well as an electrical substation in the Dnepropetrovsk region, which ensures the operation of enterprises of the military industry of Ukraine, the statement read.
"As a result of the strikes, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type was hit in the port of Chernomorsk, which delivered military cargo to Ukraine," the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces hit an industrial enterprise in the Chernigov region, which was involved in the production of components for UAVs, the ministry said.