Trade Between Russia, Brunei to Exceed $1Bln in 2026 - Putin
11:46 GMT 25.11.2026 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 25.11.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah hold talks during the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Brunei will exceed $1 billion in 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We are developing trade and economic ties, although the volume is still modest, but still the trends are very good. This year we will have over a billion dollars in trade, good prerequisites have been created for future development, I mean, first of all, our cooperation in the field of financial relations, this gives us the opportunity to develop contacts on all lines," Putin said at a meeting with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah.
Putin also thanked the sultan for cooperation in improving defense and security, including at sea.
Putin welcomes Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Kremlin Hassanal Bolkiah’s visit coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brunei. https://t.co/lDFBemjnUz— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 25, 2026
Hassanal Bolkiah said that talks with Vladimir Putin will lay the foundation for a more productive cooperation between the two countries.
Russia-Brunei trade turnover will exceed $1 billion in 2026 - Putin https://t.co/5CQHYf6hd9— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 25, 2026
The Sultan of Brunei said that it was a great honor for him to meet with Putin again.
"I think today we will lay the foundation for even more productive cooperation," Hassanal Bolkiah said.
17 November, 09:42 GMT