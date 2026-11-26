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China Urges EU to Lift Sanctions on Chinese Exporters to Russia - Commerce Ministry
China Urges EU to Lift Sanctions on Chinese Exporters to Russia - Commerce Ministry
Sputnik International
China welcomed the European Union's decision to remove Chinese company Yusha Group from its sanctions list related to export control over Russia and called on Brussels to continue lifting sanctions on other Chinese enterprises, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.
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On November 26, the EU announced the exclusion of Yusha Group from the sanctions list, according to the statement. The ministry said the move would help create favorable conditions for normal cooperation between Chinese companies and those in the EU. In July, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said that China would decisively respond to the EU's inclusion of Chinese companies in anti-Russian sanctions.
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China Urges EU to Lift Sanctions on Chinese Exporters to Russia - Commerce Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomed the European Union's decision to remove Chinese company Yusha Group from its sanctions list related to export control over Russia and called on Brussels to continue lifting sanctions on other Chinese enterprises, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has said.
On November 26, the EU announced the exclusion of Yusha Group from the sanctions list, according to the statement.
"The Chinese side welcomes the lifting of EU sanctions on the affected Chinese company," it read.
The ministry said the move would help create favorable conditions for normal cooperation between Chinese companies and those in the EU.
"We hope the EU will continue to exclude other Chinese companies from the sanctions lists," the statement said.
In July, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said that China would decisively respond to the EU's inclusion of Chinese companies in anti-Russian sanctions.