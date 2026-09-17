https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/chinas-cooperation-with-other-states-not-tolerating-external-interference---beijing-1124750162.html

China Rejects Outside Pressure on Trade Ties After New US Russia Sanctions Bill

China Rejects Outside Pressure on Trade Ties After New US Russia Sanctions Bill

Sputnik International

China's cooperation with other countries should not be subject to interference by third parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, commenting on the US bill on sanctions against Russia.

2026-09-17T08:27+0000

2026-09-17T08:27+0000

2026-09-17T09:03+0000

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"China has always pursued normal trade and economic cooperation with countries around the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Guo Jiakun told reporters, adding that "this cooperation is not directed against third parties and does not tolerate interference or coercion by third parties."Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives secured the required number of votes to approve the Senate version of the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) on imposing new sanctions against Russia. The final document will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.

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