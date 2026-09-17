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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/chinas-cooperation-with-other-states-not-tolerating-external-interference---beijing-1124750162.html
China Rejects Outside Pressure on Trade Ties After New US Russia Sanctions Bill
China Rejects Outside Pressure on Trade Ties After New US Russia Sanctions Bill
Sputnik International
China's cooperation with other countries should not be subject to interference by third parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, commenting on the US bill on sanctions against Russia.
2026-09-17T08:27+0000
2026-09-17T09:03+0000
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"China has always pursued normal trade and economic cooperation with countries around the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Guo Jiakun told reporters, adding that "this cooperation is not directed against third parties and does not tolerate interference or coercion by third parties."Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives secured the required number of votes to approve the Senate version of the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) on imposing new sanctions against Russia. The final document will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.
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China Rejects Outside Pressure on Trade Ties After New US Russia Sanctions Bill

08:27 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 17.09.2026)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign MinistryChinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign Ministry
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's cooperation with other countries should not be subject to interference by third parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, commenting on the US bill on sanctions against Russia.
"China has always pursued normal trade and economic cooperation with countries around the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Guo Jiakun told reporters, adding that "this cooperation is not directed against third parties and does not tolerate interference or coercion by third parties."
Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives secured the required number of votes to approve the Senate version of the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) on imposing new sanctions against Russia. The final document will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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